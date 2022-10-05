Waco Health District encourages people to get flu shot early

WACO, Texas — Knowing the difference between having COVID and the flu can be difficult.

The assistant health director with the Waco Health District said there is no real way you can tell the difference between having the flu or covid unless you get tested to know which one you may have.

The number of flu and COVID cases is low in Waco but that does not mean you should let your guard down. Getting a flu shot early gives you a jump start on staying protected before numbers begin to increase.

Baylor Scott & White is hosting a drive-thru flu vaccine event.

The drive-thru event will be held on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 140 Hillcrest Medical Boulevard.

You will need to bring your I.D. Baylor Scott and White said you will also need to complete and sign a consent form prior to your appointment so visit their website.