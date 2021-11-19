Watch
Waco Fire Department assisting with overturned 18-wheeler reportedly leaking ammonia in Falls County

Waco Fire Department
Posted at 1:39 PM, Nov 19, 2021
FALLS COUNTY — The Waco Fire Department is assisting with an overturned 18-wheeler reportedly leaking ammonia at FM 1240 and FM 147 in Falls County.

A hazmat team is assisting in the response in Falls County.

The fire department says injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many injuries there are.

