Waco Fire Department assisting with overturned 18-wheeler reportedly leaking ammonia in Falls County

FALLS COUNTY — The Waco Fire Department is assisting with an overturned 18-wheeler reportedly leaking ammonia at FM 1240 and FM 147 in Falls County.
A hazmat team is assisting in the response in Falls County.
The fire department says injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many injuries there are.
REGIONAL HAZMAT RESPONSE - FM 1240 / FM 147 in Falls County. @WacoTXFire Hazmat Team responding to assist with an overturned 18-Wheeler reportedly leaking ammonia. Injuries reported.— Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) November 19, 2021