Viral chicken fried steak shuts down Texas restaurant, owners thankful

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas restaurant has gone so viral... it had to shut down to get some much-needed rest!

Located in San Antonio, Mr. Juicy has achieved a goal many strive for, but few ever achieve.

Mr. Juicy is a viral TikTok star!

But instead of steps, they're serving steaks!

(Facebook: Andrew Weissman)

Chicken fried steaks to be more specific.

"We are floored by all the wonderful posts about our restaurant and the food we serve," co-owner Andrew Weissman said in a Facebook statement.

Weissman said fans have created a "perfect storm" for the restaurant he runs alongside his wife, Maureen.

However, he noted their "small but diligent staff" is exhausted.

The family later made the decision to temporarily close their restaurant for 48 hours last week, reopening on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

"We will be closed today to allow staff to rest and have family time."

Need a suggestion?

Weissman recommends trying a slab of key lime pie to wash down their chicken fried steak.