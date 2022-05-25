Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Victoria County authorities investigating false report of 'active mass casualty incident' at elementary school

Cell phone
Scripps National
Cell phone
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 19:27:13-04

The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a false report after they received a call about an "active mass casualty incident occurring" at a local elementary school.

In a joint statement with Victoria ISD, the sheriff's office said the call was received around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Victoria Police Department 911 Center.

"The caller relayed obvious false information about their observations and this was supported by cellular phone geographical data," said police. "An immediate response to the threat location was initiated by law enforcement personnel."

Police said no credible threat was verified against any of the Victoria ISD campus locations, and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019