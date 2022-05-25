Victoria County authorities investigating false report of 'active mass casualty incident' at elementary school

The Victoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a false report after they received a call about an "active mass casualty incident occurring" at a local elementary school.

In a joint statement with Victoria ISD, the sheriff's office said the call was received around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Victoria Police Department 911 Center.

"The caller relayed obvious false information about their observations and this was supported by cellular phone geographical data," said police. "An immediate response to the threat location was initiated by law enforcement personnel."

Police said no credible threat was verified against any of the Victoria ISD campus locations, and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.