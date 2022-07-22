A Uvalde CISD special board meeting for Saturday has been canceled and a meeting to discuss the termination of Chief Pete Arredondo will be held at a later date, according to an announcement on Friday.

The Uvalde CISD School Board said the meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday is now canceled.

In June, Arredondo was placed on administrative leave following the focus on delayed police response during the Robb Elementary School shooting.

"In conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney, the meeting to consider the termination of Chief Arredondo will be held at a later date which has yet to be determined," said the school district.

Arredondo will stay on administrative leave during the interim period, said the announcement.