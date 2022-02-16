Unloaded gun recovered from McGregor High School student

A student at McGregor High School was removed this morning after administrators recovered a gun.

McGregor ISD Superintendent James Lenamon said around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday a student reported a concern to campus administrators that another student may have a gun.

"Administrators responded within minutes and had the student in the office and did recover a weapon," said Lenamon.

The gun was empty, not loaded, and the student had no ammunition. McGregor High School administrators worked with the McGregor Police Department to handle legal aspects of the situation, which was resolved, according to Superintendent Lenamon.

The student will be facing disciplinary action as outlined in the code of conduct.