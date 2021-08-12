University of Texas at San Antonio to start first three weeks of fall semester online

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Officials with the University of Texas at San Antonio announced on Wednesday that most classes will meet online for the start of the fall semester.

In an article posted on UTSA's website, they stated most classes will start the semester remotely from August 23 to September 12 as a response to a potential impact of the Labor Day holiday.

According to KSAT, University officials also announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff.

The testing program intends to be a way to manage the risk of transmission and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The first phase involves students moving into campus housing.

