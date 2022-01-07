UMHB Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg retires

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg announced he is retiring Friday afternoon in Belton.

The 2018 Texas Sports Hall of Famer has held a successful 24 years at UMHB after starting in 1998. According to UMHB, defensive coordinator Larry Harmon has been promoted to head coach.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me and my family,” Fredenburg said. “I really believe that the 24 years I spent here went by so fast. It’s been an awesome journey, and I am forever grateful to UMHB for the opportunity to lead such an amazing program.”

The Cru advanced to the NCAA postseason 17 times with 47 playoff wins; according to the UMHB announcement, with national titles in 2018 and 2021.

"Pete’s remarkable accomplishments have brought national recognition to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor," UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear said. "Even more important is the investment he has made in the lives of our student-athletes, which will pay dividends for generations to come.”