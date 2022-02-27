Ukraine officer trained under Houston PD now fighting Russia

HOUSTON, Texas — A Ukraine officer trained under the Houston Police Department is now on the front lines against Russia, said officials.

His training took place last year and in a photo received by Texas officials, he can be seen wearing a "DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS" badge on his combat gear.

Photo Credit: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Ukraine has become the center of international headlines following Russia's invasion of the country.

The two countries are set to enter negotiations at a non-disclosed time.

Meanwhile, Russia has set its nuclear system on 'high alert' citing recent U.S. sanctions.