Ukraine officer trained under Houston PD now fighting Russia

HOUSTON, Texas — A Ukraine officer trained under the Houston Police Department is now on the front lines against Russia, said officials.
His training took place last year and in a photo received by Texas officials, he can be seen wearing a "DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS" badge on his combat gear.
Ukraine has become the center of international headlines following Russia's invasion of the country.
The two countries are set to enter negotiations at a non-disclosed time.
Meanwhile, Russia has set its nuclear system on 'high alert' citing recent U.S. sanctions.