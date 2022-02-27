Watch
Ukraine officer trained under Houston PD now fighting Russia

He even wears a 'Don't Mess With Texas' badge
Photo Credit: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 14:32:04-05

HOUSTON, Texas — A Ukraine officer trained under the Houston Police Department is now on the front lines against Russia, said officials.

His training took place last year and in a photo received by Texas officials, he can be seen wearing a "DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS" badge on his combat gear.

Ukraine has become the center of international headlines following Russia's invasion of the country.

The two countries are set to enter negotiations at a non-disclosed time.

Meanwhile, Russia has set its nuclear system on 'high alert' citing recent U.S. sanctions.

