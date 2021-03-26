U.S. Department of Justice urging the public to be aware of COVID-19 scams

The U.S. Department of Justice is issuing another vital warning to consumers about COVID-19 frauds.

This comes after the department charged 474 people with criminal offenses based on fraud schemes involving the paycheck protection program, economic injury disaster loan and unemployment insurance.

The department says they're seeking justice on those who have taken advantage of the COVID relief fund for those who need it and is urging everyone to be aware of any suspicious activity through phone calls, texts and emails.

"I think awareness is really one of the biggest ways just for people to know that these scams are happening. Some of the key things is really just not sharing your personal health information unless you know it's a trusted medical professional, know the websites you're visiting," said Western District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney, Michael Galdo.

To report fraud and other suspicious activity involving the COVID-19 relief, please visit HERE.