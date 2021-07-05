Several H-E-B store products included in Tyson Food recall

SAN ANTONIO, TX — H-E-B has announced that several of its products are being included in the recent Tyson Foods recall, citing contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Tyson recently announced that it is currently recalling about 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products. These products include certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The affected frozen, fully cooked chicken Tyson brand products from Tyson Foods were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021.

The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021.

The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021.

To view a complete list of affected products sold at H-E-B, read here.

At the time of this publication, all products related to this recall that were sold at H-E-B have been removed from production and store shelves.

The products subject to the recall issued by Tyson Foods bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To view the recall from Tyson Foods, click here.

While there have been illnesses related to this recall issued by Tyson Foods, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

