TxDOT starts "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing back its annual "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign. They are partnering with Texas motorcyclists, like Amy Jo Miller, to help get the word out.

Miller has ridden on a motorcycle for years, but her whole life changed in 2008 after a near-fatal crash with another vehicle. She was a passenger on a motorcycle when a vehicle turned in front of them, hitting the bike and throwing her across the road. She was then hit by a second car, injuring her neck and femur and leaving her with severe brain damage.

"From what I understand from my doctors, they said I am nothing short of a miracle," she told 25 News. "The recovery was pretty tremendous. It was a lot of work. I had to relearn to read. I had to relearn everything including how to walk. I still have pains from it."

Killeen resident Bruce Raymond was also hit by a car at an intersection about a decade ago. He's since started the Killeen-based group 'Do You See Me Now?' to raise awareness.

"These people take chances with people's lives and that's what I don't understand," Raymond said. "It's not just a biker. They're a father, they're a mother, they're a daughter, a son, a cousin. They're injuring, killing, and maiming for life some of these people."

Miller and Raymond's story isn't uncommon. Roughly 2,300 people were seriously injured in motorcycle crashes last year and 519 died. Those numbers are up 7 percent from 2020.

TxDOT's campaign encourages people to be more careful on roads, especially at intersections where about a third of biker crashes occur.

"TxDOT's campaign 'Look Twice for Motorcycles' simply is about saving lives," TxDOT's Jake Smith said. "Whenever you're at an intersection, making that left turn, look out to motorcyclists. Then look for them again and make sure they're not going to crash into oncoming traffic."

Motorcycle safety advocates want everyone to slow down, pay attention, and always look twice for motorcycles.