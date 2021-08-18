TxDOT launching its "Be safe drive smart" campaign once again

AUSTIN, TEXAS — With many students returning to school this week, the Texas Department of Transportation is once again launching its "Be safe drive smart" campaign.

The campaign is launched each Aug. at the start of the school year to remind drivers to watch out for kids on their way to school.

The campaign also offers safety tips for both drivers and children such as slowing down...staying alert... and putting down the phone while either walking, biking, or driving.

"The most common causes of these school zone crashes were speed, driver inattention, and failure to yield the right-of-way," said Bob Cowell, public information officer for TxDOT Bryan District. "So we're just asking everyone that as the kids some kids have already started back to school some are going this week and others will be starting next week we're asking everybody to please pay attention."

In 2020, there was over twelve hundred school zone crashes in the state of Texas, resulting in 11 people being seriously injured. Fortunately, there were zero fatalities.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES

