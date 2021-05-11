TxDOT gearing up for its annual 'Click it or Ticket' campaign

Attention all drivers! TxDOT is reminding you and your family to buckle your safety belt as they're putting on their annual 'Click it or Ticket' campaign.

From May 24th to June 6th, local law enforcement will be out on state highways looking for motorists not wearing their safety belts along with child car seat regulations.

In 2019, there were 926 fatalities due to those not wearing a seat belt while last year saw a 16% increase with 1,073 and 59% of all the crashes involving unbuckled drivers or passengers that died, occurred at night.

"It is extremely important to buckle up and it only takes a few seconds and buckling up automatically makes you safe. Certainly want to reverse the trend of an increase of fatal crashes," said Jake Smith, Public Information Officer for TxDOT’s Waco District.

Kids younger than 8 years old must be restrained in a child safety seat unless they’re taller than 4’9”.

Refusal to comply with the seat belt safety law will result in fines and fees up to $200 and $250 if a child isn't properly secured in their booster seat.