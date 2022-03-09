TX DOT launches Spring Break Anti-Drunk Driving Campaign

WACO, Texas — Each year hundreds of Texas families have to bury loved ones who lost their lives after someone decided to drink and drive.

Bryan mother Pam Todaro lost her son, Dillon, on August 9, 2014.

"I never thought that I would have to bury my child and purchase his headstone and write his obituary, but these were things I was forced to do," she told 25 News.

Dillon Davis was a 25-year-old father of two. He spent an evening at an uncle's fish fry where there was alcohol and, while Pam said she believes he thought he was safe to drive, his truck crashed into a brick mailbox, a tree then a cement fence post. He was killed on impact.

"I do know three things," Todaro said. "He was going too fast on that road. I know he didn't have a seat belt on and I know that he was impaired, which is a result of why he is no longer with us here today."

Dillon's story is not uncommon. Last year there was a 4.6 percent increase in DUI traffic deaths across Texas.

"We have not had a deathless day on Texas roadways since the year 2000," TX DOT Representative Jake Smith said. "We are unfortunately still in the middle of that streak."

The department has launched a number of campaigns to help break that streak, including their current anti-drunk driving spring break.

"It's going to take everyone on the roadway just practicing basic and safe driving actions such as putting on your seatbelt, not drinking and driving, following traffic laws, minding your speed," Smith said.

All to help prevent another mother from the pain Pam and her family felt seven years ago.

"It's extremely hard as a mom to get a knock on the door at 6:45 am from troopers to let you know your son is no longer here," she said.

There are plenty of options if you decide to drink when you go out. You can always call a Lyft or an Uber, carpool with a designated driver, or stay where you are until you're sober.