Two mosquito trap samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Two mosquito trap samples from Taylor and Granger in Williamson County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The testing was done through Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program which intends to control, prevent and educate human infection of mosquito-borne diseases.

The positive tests were identified in lab results that were received on June 30 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

These results are the second and third reported West Nile Virus-positive traps of the 2021 season.

The sample that contained a positive result from Granger was taken from a trap center near N. Colorado St. The last positive result from this location came on June 2, 2021.

The other positive sample from Taylor was taken from a trap center near Murphy Park on Veteran's Dr., the first positive sample at the location.

The City of Taylor will be conducting nightly truck-mounted spraying within a one-mile vicinity of the positive sample on July 2nd and July 3rd.

Both Granger and Taylor are implementing enhanced monitoring and testing.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, head and body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Those 50 years or older, or with a compromised immune system, may experience more severe symptoms that could include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and in rare cases, death.

Here are some things you can do at home to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes:

Drain any standing water

Use EPA-registered insect repellent

Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.

For more information, go to the Williamson County and Cities Health District's website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

