Two mosquito trap samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Williamson County

Felipe Dana/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. On Friday Friday, March 11, 2016, Puerto Rico's Health Department reported 201 confirmed Zika cases amid warnings the U.S. territory could face an epidemic of the mosquito-borne virus. Officials said Friday that 21 of those cases involve pregnant women. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:55:19-04

WILLIAMSON COUNTY — Two mosquito trap samples from Taylor and Granger in Williamson County tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The testing was done through Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program which intends to control, prevent and educate human infection of mosquito-borne diseases.

The positive tests were identified in lab results that were received on June 30 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

These results are the second and third reported West Nile Virus-positive traps of the 2021 season.

The sample that contained a positive result from Granger was taken from a trap center near N. Colorado St. The last positive result from this location came on June 2, 2021.

The other positive sample from Taylor was taken from a trap center near Murphy Park on Veteran's Dr., the first positive sample at the location.

The City of Taylor will be conducting nightly truck-mounted spraying within a one-mile vicinity of the positive sample on July 2nd and July 3rd.

Both Granger and Taylor are implementing enhanced monitoring and testing.

Symptoms of infection may include fever, head and body aches, a skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Those 50 years or older, or with a compromised immune system, may experience more severe symptoms that could include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and in rare cases, death.

Here are some things you can do at home to help prevent the spread of mosquitoes:

  • Drain any standing water
  • Use EPA-registered insect repellent
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.

For more information, go to the Williamson County and Cities Health District's website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.

