Two men arrested on gun charges in connection with migrant semi-tuck deaths

Two men in Texas were arrested on gun charges in connection with the semi-tuck in San Antonio where 53 migrants were found dead on Monday, according to documents obtained by ABC news.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said most of the victims, 27, were from Mexico, 14 were from Honduras, seven from Guatemala, and two were from El Salvador.

Federal authorities said Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao were identified as unauthorized migrants in possession of multiple weapons. Both men were near a residence that was connected to the semi-truck's registration, according to affidavits.

Bilboa allegedly admitted to possessing a firearm when he was stopped by police.

D'Luna-Mendez allegedly admitted to possessing multiple firearms at the home.

The two remain in custody on Wednesday, their detention hearings are scheduled for Friday.