Two individuals arrested in Central Texas stolen vehicle pursuit

Law enforcement in Central Texas arrested two individuals in a vehicle pursuit on Friday.

The Freestone and Limestone County Sheriff's Offices assisted the Teague Police Department with the pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. At noon, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the pursuit coming into the county from Teague in Freestone County. The suspects led police through parts of Mexia before returning to Freestone.

"[The stolen vehicle] was located in a wooded area in the edge of Freestone County," said the Limestone County Sheriff's office.

Authorities were able to set a perimeter along the county line.

"After a search of the area one Female was taken into custody and released to Freestone County Sheriff’s Office," said the Limestone County Sheriff's office.

Around 4:30 p.m. police located the second at large male suspect near Limestone County Road 256 and 254. The man also was found with two felony warrants from other counties.

Both individuals were transported to the Limestone County Jail and will face additional charges.

"It was because of the teamwork within all the agencies involved that we were able to make arrests in this case and recover the stolen vehicle," said authorities.