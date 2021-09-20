Two Houston police officers shot while executing search warrant

HOUSTON, Texas — Two Houston police officers were executing a warrant when they were shot at an apartment complex in Harris County Monday morning.

According to KTRK, the shooting happened after 7 A.M. in the 5300 block of Aeropark at the Timber Ridge Apartments.

In a tweet from the City of Houston, two Houston Police Department officers were shot while serving warrants at the apartment.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one possible suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the two officers is unknown along with what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff Gonzalez said both officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

.@houmayor Turner has been notified that 2 @houstonpolice officers were shot while serving warrants in Harris County. The mayor is receiving updates from @TroyFinner. We’ll provide more info as soon as possible. The mayor asks Houstonians to keep the officers in your prayers. https://t.co/ykDhDAVdqa — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) September 20, 2021

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

