Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Two Houston police officers shot while executing search warrant

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:08:32-04

HOUSTON, Texas — Two Houston police officers were executing a warrant when they were shot at an apartment complex in Harris County Monday morning.

According to KTRK, the shooting happened after 7 A.M. in the 5300 block of Aeropark at the Timber Ridge Apartments.

In a tweet from the City of Houston, two Houston Police Department officers were shot while serving warrants at the apartment.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one possible suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the two officers is unknown along with what led up to the shooting.

Sheriff Gonzalez said both officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019