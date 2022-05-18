Two arrested driving away from Marlin home after burglary

Two individuals have been arrested for the burglary of a home near State Highway 6 as they drove away from the scene, according to the Falls County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were responding to the burglary alarm when while en route deputies stopped a car that was coming from the area.

The deputies conducted a traffic stop and an investigation, and two individuals were taken into custody for burglary of habitation. Marlin police assisted deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

One is a juvenile whose "name will not be released due to his age," according to the sheriff's office, and the other is Deszick Smith of Marlin.