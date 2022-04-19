Watch
Trump bringing 'American Freedom Tour' to Austin, May 14

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 19, 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Trump is bringing his "American Freedom Tour" to Austin on Saturday, May 14.

The event will last from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center located at 500 East Cesar Chavez Street.

Tickets are starting at $9.

Guest speakers include Donald Trump Jr., Mike Pompeo, Ted Nugent, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D'Souza, Kevin Sorbo, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more.

Event organizers say the event is meant to help fellow Republicans, "build important relationships, promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future."

To purchase your tickets today, click here.

