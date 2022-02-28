Trial set for man accused of fatally shooting Trooper Damon Allen

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a state trooper to death, during a traffic stop, is finally set to begin today.

Dabrett Black is charged with capital murder of a peace officer in the death of Trooper Damon Allen.

Testimony is set to start at 9 a.m. Monday at the Brazos County courthouse.

Originally, the trial was supposed to happen in Freestone County, but the judge agreed to the defense's request for a "change of venue."

The trial is expected to last 7-to-8 days.

If convicted, Black faces life in prison without parole.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving 2017.

Police say Trooper Allen stopped Black's car on I45, south of Fairfield.

According to court documents, Allen" got Black's driver's license and went back to his patrol car.

That's when police say Black got out of his car with a rifle, went to the patrol car, and shot Allen.

He died at the scene.

Black drove away and was later caught in Hempstead after a shootout with deputies and troopers.

At the time of the shooting, Black was out on bond for assaulting a public servant and evading arrest.

Trooper Allen's shooting led to the creation of the Damon Allen Act, which became law last year.

It prevents the release of defendants, charged with violent crimes or who are charged with violent crimes while out on bail.

It also requires defendants to be given or denied bail within 48 hours of their arrest and requires judges to examine a defendant's criminal history before setting bail.