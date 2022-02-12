Travis County authorities searching for Texas man wanted for woman's murder

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for Luis Montes of Pflugerville, who is wanted for the murder of Camerina Trujilo Perez.

"A warrant has been issued for Luis Angel Montes for the murder of Camerina Trujillo Perez," said the sheriff's office. "Bail is set at $1 million."

The sheriff's office said the Clear Alert issued on Wednesday, Jan. 26, has expired but both individuals have not been located. Perez, 38, and Montes, 35 were last seen on Monday, Jan. 24.

“Evidence strongly indicates that Camerina Perez did not willingly leave her family, job and life behind. We need to find her and Luis Montes as quickly as possible.” - Sergeant Sylvia Leal.

Perez’s vehicle was seen traveling north through Temple on Thursday, Jan. 27, according to the sheriff's office.

"As they [detectives] pursued leads and gathered evidence, a disturbing chain of events began to emerge," said the sheriff's office. "Evidence indicates that in the early morning hours of January 25, 2022, Camerina was killed by Luis."

The vehicle is a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate number FZH-0400. Detectives are also searching for a second vehicle, a black 2014 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number CVH-2575, which is believed to be involved in the couple's disapearance.

“We need to hear from friends of Camerina and Luis, especially those who have seen or had contact with them on or since January 24th," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez. "We want to find answers for their families and we believe with the help of the public, we can get those answers."