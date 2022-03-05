Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Traffic accident on I-14 merge leaves driver with incapacitating injuries

Posted at 6:59 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 19:59:26-05

Due to a traffic accident, all eastbound traffic in the 3100 block of East U.S. Hwy 190 was shut down Friday afternoon.

A 2018 Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer loaded with trash was headed eastbound and approaching the I-14 merge when the truck left the roadway and landed on its side.

"The 42-year old male driver from Killeen was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries," said DPS. "[There was] no other property damage or vehicles involved."

Copperas Cove police are asking anyone affected by traffic to be patient with first responders as they clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019