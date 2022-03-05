Traffic accident on I-14 merge leaves driver with incapacitating injuries

Due to a traffic accident, all eastbound traffic in the 3100 block of East U.S. Hwy 190 was shut down Friday afternoon.

A 2018 Freightliner truck tractor towing a trailer loaded with trash was headed eastbound and approaching the I-14 merge when the truck left the roadway and landed on its side.

"The 42-year old male driver from Killeen was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries," said DPS. "[There was] no other property damage or vehicles involved."

Copperas Cove police are asking anyone affected by traffic to be patient with first responders as they clear the scene.