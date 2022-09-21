Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after falling off overpass, killing driver

ALLEN, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after colliding with a vehicle and falling from the overpass onto the service road below in Allen. Authorities said the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor-trailer driver was traveling northbound near the 2000 block on US-75 when it made contact with another vehicle, authorities said. Police said after the collision, the trailer drove over the right side of the overpass, crashing and "bursting into flames."

ABC8 in Dallas said the name of the driver was Gustavo Gomez, aged 71.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said. The department also shared their condolences to the Gomez's family and friends.

The City of Allen, located 25 miles north of Dallas, last reported the east service road from Cabela's Drive to Stacy Road is shut down and asks for drivers to expect delays in all directions of the Central Expressway.

From @Allen_Police: Major Crash on US 75 at Stacy Road. Expect delays in all directions for the remainder of the evening and into tonight. Seek alternate routes. The east service road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd will be shut down. — City of Allen (@CityofAllenTX) September 20, 2022

Police said eastbound and westbound traffic on Stacy Road will be impacted and did not determine the length of delays as authorities work on the scene.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Those who witnessed the crash or have any additional information are urged to contact the Allen Police Department Traffic Unit at (214) 509-4288. Anonymous reporting is also available through tip411.