Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after falling off overpass, killing driver

The fatal accident took place in Allen, 30 miles north of Dallas
dallas truck fire.PNG
WFAA, UNSOURCED DASHCAM, CNN
Allen semi-truck fire
dallas truck fire.PNG
Posted at 4:35 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 17:35:43-04

ALLEN, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after colliding with a vehicle and falling from the overpass onto the service road below in Allen. Authorities said the trailer was engulfed in flames.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor-trailer driver was traveling northbound near the 2000 block on US-75 when it made contact with another vehicle, authorities said. Police said after the collision, the trailer drove over the right side of the overpass, crashing and "bursting into flames."

ABC8 in Dallas said the name of the driver was Gustavo Gomez, aged 71.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, police said. The department also shared their condolences to the Gomez's family and friends.

The City of Allen, located 25 miles north of Dallas, last reported the east service road from Cabela's Drive to Stacy Road is shut down and asks for drivers to expect delays in all directions of the Central Expressway.

Police said eastbound and westbound traffic on Stacy Road will be impacted and did not determine the length of delays as authorities work on the scene.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Those who witnessed the crash or have any additional information are urged to contact the Allen Police Department Traffic Unit at (214) 509-4288. Anonymous reporting is also available through tip411.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019