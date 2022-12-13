Today marks 2 years since disappearance of Texas State student

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — It's been two years since Jason Landry went missing, and his parents have decided to double the reward being offered in finding him to $20,000.

"Jason Landry is the youngest son of our Senior Pastor, Kent Landry, and his wife, Lisa Landry," the Landry family said in a statement.

Landry's car is reported to have crashed on Salt Flat Road in Luling, Texas in the early morning of Monday, December 14, 2020.

He was said to have been on his way home from Texas State University.

"We hope and pray that he will return home soon."

On this anniversary, a vigil is also being held for the public.