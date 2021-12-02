Watch
Tiff's Treats to celebrate National Cookie Day with free cookies

Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:31:32-05

WACO, Texas — In honor of National Cookie Day, Tiff's Treats will offer a free chocolate chip cookie for anyone who visits any of their locations.

All of Tiff's Treats 69 locations will be participating in the free cookie giveaway on Dec. 4.

There will be a limit of one cookie per person and you must be present to receive the cookie.

Tiff's Treats will also offer the chance to win free cookies for 10 of their favorite people, as long as they're in Tiff's Treats delivery zones.

Other giveaways can be found on their website.

