Three dead in 'active attack' shooting incident in northwest Austin, medics say

AUSTIN, TX —



First responders are on scene of an "active attack/shooter" incident in northwest Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said Sunday afternoon.

ATCEMS tweeted that medics, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department crews were responding to a declared active attack/shooter incident in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail.

ATCEMS medics said they have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of three adult patients.

There are no reports of other patients at this time, ATCEMS said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as it is still an active scene.

Austin Police said around 1:30PM that the suspect remains at large.

"It appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin Police tweeted.