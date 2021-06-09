This week marks one year since George Floyd's funeral at Houston church

This week marks one year since thousands streamed into a Houston church to pay their respects to George Floyd.

25 News reported live from the public visitation and memorial service, while only days before thousands of Central Texans took to the streets of downtown Waco to protest Floyd’s death.

T’Neyah Thomas remembers those protests vividly. She helped organize them.

“For everyone to have that awareness at the same time, it was just really powerful. All shades, and colors and genders,” says Thomas.

At only 23, Thomas says the push for change may have started with younger adults, but before long Texans from every walk of life joined locally.

“It was really intense. Very, very powerful,” says Thomas. “The start of these changes. It’s not gonna just happen overnight.”