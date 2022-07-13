HOUSTON — Law enforcement arrested a woman accused of defrauding banks millions of dollars in Harris County on July 7.

Deputies of Harris County Precinct 4 reported Monday the arrest and search warrant of Roekeicha Brisby and her business, Rose Credit Repair. Through Brisby's business, she would present herself in the manner of a financial consultant and advertise the increase in one's credit scores and the removal of credit loans, defrauding banks of over $3 million.

Constable of Precinct 4 Mark Herman said Brisby would falsify legal documents on Precinct 4's behalf and submit them to various financial institutions in order to remove loans from her client's record.

Herman said was arrested without incident and taken to the Harris County Jail.

Herman also specified that their search warrant produced results discovering multiple electronic devices and documents that he says will aid in the Constable's Office investigation.

The office will continue to search for any additional crimes and complaints and will also work in tandem with federal law enforcement to pursue any federal violations deemed relevant, according to Herman.

"During the search warrant, Constable Investigators observed advertisements for Rose Credit Repair that state they use the law to repair credit. Clearly, this is not the case as the defendant violated the law in an effort to defraud financial institutions of a significant amount of money," said Herman.

While law enforcement stressed the seriousness of Brisby's accused violations, she has also found many supporters online calling her "the real Robin Hood," using #FreeHer on social media, and sharing opinionated claims that her only victims are not civilians but financial institutions and are fraudsters themselves.

Herman said those who believe are victims, either individuals or financial institutions, are encouraged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at (281)-376-3472.