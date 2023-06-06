'The public has a right to know': Famous attorneys prepare to prosecute AG

AUSTIN, Texas — It still isn’t still clear when Attorney General Ken Paxton will face his senate impeachment trial, but the prosecution is shaping up to be a legal dream team.

Dick Deguerin, who has worked with and defended everyone from David Koresh to Robert Durst to Tom Delay, will prosecute the case, along with Rusty Hardin, another Texas legal force.

Deguerin expects a unique environment, given that the charges are so serious and most of the proceedings will likely be televised or streamed live.

“I hope it doesn’t have a carnival atmosphere, but it might have something a little bit wilder than a state criminal or civil court," Deguerin said.

"I hope it’ll be kept under control, and we’ll have a right to present the evidence that the public has a right to know."

The rules for the trial are still being worked out.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will preside, while state senators will ultimately vote on whether to remove Paxton from office. He’s suspended right now, pending the trial.

“There’s evidence with witnesses to back up each and every one of the 20 articles of impeachment,” Deguerin said.

“Both Rusty and I have cut our teeth in the criminal courts for now 100 years together. We’re used to fairness being required.”

He expects things to look similar to a criminal trial with witnesses, testimony and more. He says he doesn’t know Paxton, and was only contacted shortly after the historic house vote to handle the presentation.