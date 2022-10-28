The future of Aviation during severe pilot shortage across the country

Airlines continue to ground planes and ultimately we're currently facing one of the greatest shortages of commercial pilots in the history of aviation.

Aviation experts are saying that the severe shortage can have a negative impact on the infrastructure of this country.

“As many of you may know, the airlines are laying off aircraft because they don’t have enough pilots to fly," Carson Pearce, Aviation Director at Texas A&M Central Texas said.

Many might think, one way to overcome the shortage would be to encourage other students to enter the aviation field, but Angie says it should be something you have passion for.

Angie Griffin is a woman filled with passion for the helicopter, and the Aviation field in general.

“Aviators are just the luckiest people in the world, to get to do what they love, to work three days a week, to get these incredible salaries, to see the world and see it in such a beautiful light," said Griffin.

There are currently 281 thousand airline pilots in the world, Boeing estimates 558 thousand airline pilots will be in demand over the next 17 years.

Though that seems far away, experts predict the time is coming quickly, already it's been estimated that there will be a shortage of 18 thousand pilots each year for the next decade. The only thing that's bound to change it is to get more pilots on board or perhaps self-flying planes!

“It's definitely one of the best times to become a pilot right now, even though it does come at the frustration of the poor passengers experiencing flight cancellations," said Jarrod Roberts, a current student in Texas A&M's online program.

Some students are seeing the benefits of joining the field, but that's still not enough to fix the severe shortage.

Angie Griffin recommends absolutely joining the field if it's a passion of yours.

“... That helicopter lifted off the ground and everything just went into this wild color and I mean vibrant, it was just fantastic and at that moment I said I have to do this every day in my life," said Griffin.

Texas A&M Central Texas has an affordable flight program if you're interested in starting your aviation journey.