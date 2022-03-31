Texas woman, 24, arrested in connection with murder of teen

Authorities in Southeast Texas have arrested 24-year-old Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp of Winnie in connection with the murder of a teenage girl.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Shipp was taken into custody about 3:40 a.m. Thursday from a residence in Liberty Hill.

Shipp was wanted for murder after the body of 16-year-old Katelynn Nicole Stone of Vidor was discovered Sunday at a residence in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner in West Jefferson County. It was determined the teen had been shot and killed.

A 22-year-old man, Cody Arnold, was arrested at the home and charged. A warrant was issued for Shipp.

Authorities say Shipp will be taken and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility later this afternoon. No mugshot of her was immediately available.

Participating in the arrest were Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Liberty Hill Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in Southeast Texas have issued a murder warrant for 24-year-old Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp of Winnie in the death of a teenage girl.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was notified of the murder at home in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner. Deputies arrived to find the body of a 16-year-old girl who had been shot dead.

A 22-year-old man, Cody Arnold, was arrested at the home and charged. A warrant was issued for Shipp, an additional murder suspect.

"It is believed that she may still be armed," said the sheriff's office. "She is described as a white female, light brown hair, brown eyes. She has tattoo’s on her bicep and forearm."

Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 white Dodge single cab truck, with Texas tag NLT4812. She is known to frequent Galveston County, Chambers County, and West Jefferson County.

Anyone with information can call 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app.