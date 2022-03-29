Texas woman sought as suspect in murder of 16-year-old

Authorities in Southeast Texas have issued a murder warrant for 24-year-old Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp of Winnie in the death of a teenage girl.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was notified of the murder at home in the 14000 block of Kolb’s Corner. Deputies arrived to find the body of a 16-year-old girl who had been shot dead.

A 22-year-old man, Cody Arnold, was arrested at the home and charged. A warrant was issued for Shipp, an additional murder suspect.

"It is believed that she may still be armed," said the sheriff's office. "She is described as a white female, light brown hair, brown eyes. She has tattoo’s on her bicep and forearm."

Shipp was last seen driving a 2017 white Dodge single cab truck, with Texas tag NLT4812. She is known to frequent Galveston County, Chambers County, and West Jefferson County.

Anyone with information can call 409-833-TIPS (8477), log onto www.833tips.com or download the P3 app.