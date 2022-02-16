Texas woman charged with murder of 64-year-old mother

A Texas woman is being charged with the murder of her 64-year-old mother.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a Houston home for a welfare check to find the front door open. The sheriff's office said it observed a large amount of blood in the home and found the 64-year-old woman deceased in the garage.

"There was obvious signs of trauma to the body," said the sheriff's office. "Neighbors reported seeing the adult daughter of the complainant acting erratically in the days prior to the complainant's body being discovered."

The sheriff's office said 39-year-old Kristen Woods was arrested on Monday on an unrelated charge and is being held in custody.

"Evidence recovered at the scene indicated that the complainant was killed by her daughter who then attempted to clean up the scene," said Sherriff Ed Gonzalez.