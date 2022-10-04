Texas woman sentenced 180 days for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

WASHINGTON — An Abilene woman was sentenced to 180 days in prison for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. for a misdemeanor.

Micki Larson-Olson was found guilty of unlawful entry onto public property- a District of Columbia offense, according to federal officials, after she had to be physically removed from the grounds by Metropolitan police.

Metropolitan police were at the scene assisting the Capitol police in dealing with the "enormous crowd" illegally gathering.

The Department of Justice reported that around 5:15 p.m., the 53-year-old was dressed in a Captain America costume, holding two flags in the air when police asked her to leave numerous times, which she refused.

Officials said she was lowering herself while holding onto the scaffolding and calling the officers "traitors." It took six officers to physically remove her from the premises, and she screamed while they were doing such, officials said.

Since the riot in 2021, over 870 people have been arrested throughout the country, including charges regarding assaulting law enforcement or impeding their actions.

Investigations into the Capitol breach remain ongoing.