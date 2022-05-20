Texas woman arrested in animal cruelty case after death of family pet, authorities say

A Texas woman has been arrested in an animal cruelty case that involved the death of a family pet, who was left without food, water, or shade.

The Parker County Sheriff's office said the incident occurred on Friday, May 13, after deputies arrived at a home in reference to an animal welfare check. A dog in the backyard was observed without food, water or shade.

"Neighbors reported they could hear the dog panting from their residence, and contacted the sheriff’s office out of concern for the dog," said the sheriff's office.

The dog was contained in a small fenced area surrounded by chicken wire and trash and "was tethered to the fence by a cord," according to the deputies.

"Deputies also reported the temperature registered at 102-degrees at the time of the call," said the sheriff's office. "Sheriff’s animal control officers arrived on scene and pronounced the dog deceased."

An investigation concluded that the owner had left for the day, and a necropsy revealed the animal's cause of death was heatstroke, according to authorities.

"The dog’s owner was identified as Rachel Louise Langley, 28, who was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals by failure to provide food, water, care or shelter," said the sheriff's office.

Langley was booked into the Parker County Jail Thursday morning.

“We cannot stress enough that all animal need adequate shade, shelter, food and water,” said Sheriff Authier. “In the rising heat, make certain you provide proper care for your pets. Animal deaths by heatstroke can be prevented."