Texas woman arrested for allegedly sending voicemail threats to judge

A Texas woman was arrested for allegedly sending voicemail threats to a judge who halted the U.S. Department of Justice's review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, ABC News reported.

Tiffani Gish made three calls to Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a criminal complaint. Excerpts of the voicemails were included in the criminal complaint.

"Again, you're full of (explicit) and I'm going to (explicit) have you shot myself," Gish said. "I've already ordered snipers and a bomb to your (explicit) house."

Gish was arrested and charged last week and was ordered detained pending trial by a magistrate judge in Southern Texas last Friday, court records show.

