Texas woman arrested after dead horses, bull, peacock found on property: Police

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A North Texas woman is in custody after several dead animals were found on her property, officials said.

Sometime this Tuesday, investigators were dispatched to the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 to conduct an animal welfare check, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival at the property, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside a pin next to an empty hay feeder.

Police said further walks on the property revealed several live turkeys and chickens being caged alongside multiple dead animals.

A live goat was also found inside a pen with no water.

Police said a neighbor had reported the goat to authorities after giving it water when they discovered the animal had none made available to it.

All remaining animals found alive were collectively seized by authorities after obtaining the needed warrant.

The animals are currently undergoing evaluations by a local veterinarian, police said.

Investigators said that most of the animals on the property had no fresh water and two of their water sources contained algae, among other contaminants.

The following animals were also found dead on the property:

A sorrel horse

A peacock, found in a fully enclosed coop

Two miniature horses

Two emus inside an enclosed pasture

Several rabbits were found inside a cage

Authorities said none of these animals had access to a freshwater source.

Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander, 31, of Whitt, Texas, has since been identified as their owner and was arrested.

Alexander is currently facing eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Parker County Sheriff Authier said that Texas law requires all owners to provide adequate shade, food, and freshwater for their animals.

“In the climbing temperatures, it is imperative,” Authier said.