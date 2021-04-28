Texas to gain two new congressional seats by 2024 election

AUSTIN, TX — Texas, one of the states gaining congressional seats, will increase its number from 36 seats to 38 starting in 2023.

Other states that gained seats include Florida, Montana, Colorado, North Carolina, and Oregon.

"In terms of the overall come 2024 with the elections in 2024, Texas will have the 38 seats and then in the electoral college, we get two more for the two Senators, so Texas will have 40 delegates in the Electoral College." shared Dudley Poston, a retired sociology professor from Texas A&M.

The census number in Texas was undercounted and it is estimated that nearly 200 thousand people were not counted in the recent census.

