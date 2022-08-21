Watch Now
Texas teen with intellectual disabilities missing and endangered: Report

The Texas Department of Public Safety
Endangered teenager of Irving with intellectual disabilities, Quinaejah Taylor, 17
quinaejah taylor missing.png
IRVING, Texas — A 17-year-old Irving teenager with intellectual disabilities is currently missing and believed to be endangered.

Quinaejah Taylor of Irving was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday n the 3000 block of Tudor Lane, officials reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report citing Quinaejah's intellectual disabilities and labeled her 'endangered.'

She is a black female who stands at 5 feet 4 inches and approximately 125 pounds. She has long braided hair with brown eyes.

Quinaejah was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with NIKE printed on its front, black leggings and a silver purse.

Those with information of her whereabouts are urged to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

