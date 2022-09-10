Watch Now
Sheriff: Texas teen fatally kills 2 suspects with shotgun breaking into home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area teenager killed two suspects overnight Friday after attempting to force entry into a home, authorities said.

Three adult men armed and wearing masks attempted to enter a home located in the 16000 block of First Street in Channelview when a 17-year-old male teen shot two suspects with a shotgun, sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County said.

The third suspect escaped in a four-door, dark-colored sedan, authorities said.

Both masked suspects struck were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, said authorities.

The home was also occupied by another 17-year-old male teen, a 12-year-old male child, and an adult female, authorities said.

Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

