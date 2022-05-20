Texas teacher, 4-year-old daughter and mother killed by 'estranged' husband in murder-suicide

A beloved Texas teacher was shot and killed by her "estranged" husband along with their 4-year-old daughter, and her mother in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday morning, according to Harris County officials.

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston said the victim, Sadia Manzoor, was a teacher at Houston Peace Academy and was well known by the community "as an amazing human being."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said units were dispatched around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after multiple gunshots were heard at the Cypress Commons apartment complex.

"It is believed the male suspect was estranged from his wife and came to the location and shot and killed his wife, daughter and mother in law before turning the gun on himself," said the sheriff's office. "There were recent reports of family violence made by the female victim in this case and were in the process of being investigated."

The Islamic Society of Greater Houston said information related to funeral arrangements will be released when available.

"Please keep sister Sadia, her mother, and her daughter in your duas [prayers]," said ISGH.