Texas student suspected of swatting prank under investigation

SAGINAW, Texas — A North Texas student is under investigation after creating a "swatting" situation, said police.

Around 8 a.m. on April 12, officers were dispatched to the International Leadership School of Texas on reports of a student bringing a gun to school, according to the Saginaw Police Department.

Saginaw police were notified by a school officer that a parent had called and claimed their son had stolen their rifle and was heading to the school.

Dispatching multiple officers, the school was placed on lockdown.

Initial investigations would later reveal there to be no active shooter, but instead was determined to be a "swatting" attempt by a student, said Saginaw police.

Swatting is a prank call to emergency services that result in armed officers being dispatched to a certain location.

It is yet to be determined whether the person who had initially called was indeed a parent or the student in question.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.