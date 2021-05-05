Texas storms bring tornadoes, injuring 8, flipping trucks

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — At least eight people were injured when storms that brought at least five tornadoes to North Texas flipped tractor-trailers on an interstate and damaged structures.

Three drivers were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after their tractor-trailers overturned in the storms Monday night along Interstate 35 near Waxahachie, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Dallas, officials said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF2 tornado with winds up to 120 mph (193 kph) crossed I-35, tracking through the area for about 5 miles (8 kilometers).

The Texas Department of Public Safety said two tractor-trailers in the southbound lanes were pushed into a center barrier and a northbound tractor-trailer was pushed into a field.

In addition to the injured tractor-trailer drivers, five others were hospitalized after the storm came through Ellis County, an official said. County Judge Todd Little told KXAS between 25 to 50 structures were damaged, but they’ve had no fatalities.

In nearby Hill County, the National Weather Service said they confirmed an EF2 tornado with estimated 130 mph (209 kph) winds occurred northwest of the small town of Blum, damaging trees, structures and roofs.

The National Weather Service said three other tornadoes on Monday night were rated EFO, which have winds from 65 mph (104 kph) to 85 mph (136 kph). One briefly touched down in southeastern Johnson County near Grandview, causing no significant damage. Another briefly touched down in Collin County near Weston, causing minor damage to trees and power lines. And the third touched down in the eastern part of the city of Granbury, damaging some trees and a carport.

The stormy weather also knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people in Arkansas early Tuesday. More severe weather was expected throughout Tuesday in parts of the Deep South, the Storm Prediction Center said.