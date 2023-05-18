Texas State Senate passes HB2248, making September 30th 'Vanessa Guillén Day'

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Senate passed House Bill 2248 on Wednesday, establishing September 30 as "Vanessa Guillén Day".

Vanessa Guillen was a soldier on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos), and was murdered at age 20 by another soldier in 2020.

According to a release from the Texas State Senate, Senator Carol Alvarado and State Representative Josey Garcia sponsored the bill, making sure to honor Guillén's life and legacy every year on her birthday in the state of Texas.

"HB 2248 will help break the silence and end the stigma on Military Sexual Trauma," Garcia said.

"This bill is for Vanessa, her family, and the other 190,000 female veterans who call Texas home."