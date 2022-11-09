Texas soldier reported missing in action during Korean War now accounted for

A Texas soldier who was reported missing in action during the Korean War has now been accounted for and is set to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks of Fort Worth was declared nonrecoverable on Jan. 16 of 1956 and was accounted for this past August. His family only recently received their full briefing on his identification, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

"In late 1950, Hanks was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, 8th Army," said the announcement. "He was reported missing in action on Nov. 26, while his unit was attempting to withdraw from east of the Ch’ongch’on Rver near Anju, North Korea."

Following a June 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un, the country turned over 55 boxes "purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War."

"Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war," said the announcement.

Hanks’ name is recorded at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, according to the release; now a rosette will indicate he has been accounted for.

"Hanks will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, on a date yet to be determined," said the DPAA.