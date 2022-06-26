SAN ANTONIO — The sheriff of Bexar County publicly announced he will not follow through on persecution orders set by the state government for women who receive abortions.

Sheriff Javier Salazar, who oversees cities including San Antonio, stated early Saturday he will defend the rights of Texas women or "anyone else pursuing those same rights."

Salazar says as a father of two daughters, that they have the right to do what feels is best for themselves and that he poses no control over their adult bodies.

He casts shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in D.C. and Austin who attempt to impose "their own supposed morals on others."

In addition to making their own decisions regarding body autonomy, Salazar says his daughters have the right to love whomever they choose.

He outlines his job as chasing predators, rapists, and human traffickers, and not chasing one "exercising a right."

Salazar implies the presence of hypocrisy of the career politicians on their wants of enforcing this new ruling behind religion by saying they "should remember that there are many other commandments in scripture that they themselves have very publicly chosen to ignore.

He ends his statement saying politicians should start with school security and safety if it's truly about protecting children.