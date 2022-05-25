Texas sex offender and convict rearrested after evading authorities for over a year

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas DPS announced Tuesday that sex offender and convict Guadalupe Cano, 54, was arrested on May 13 after disappearing in March 2021.

Authorities said he was arrested at a house in Robstown, Texas after spending a week on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Sexual Offenders List.

The Robstown Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and DPS Special Agents were involved in the search and arrest of Cano in addition to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

Cano was first convicted in 1984 for aggravated assault of a child and spent six years in a TDCJ prison. Shortly afterwards, he was convicted in 1995 for burglary of a habitation and was sentenced 18 years. Most recently, he was given six years of probation for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance.

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2021 when Cano failed to follow sex offender registration requirements and violated probation, said authorities.

Crime Stoppers, who offered a monetary reward for information leading to the successful capture of Cano. They reported no reward will be given.

Officials said Cano is affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia. They did not specify whether the gang assisted Cano in his year in evading authorities.