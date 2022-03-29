Texas Rangers searching for suspect in homicide of woman

Texas Rangers are investigating the homicide of a woman and are searching for the suspect.

A woman was shot and killed in the 400 Block of West Valley Street, in Dublin on Sunday, according to the Texas Rangers. The suspect, 60-year-old Jesus Manuel Deleon, was observed driving away from the home in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was later found abandoned in Hamilton County.

The Texas Rangers said Deleon is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (254) 965-5928 or Dublin police.

"Deleon should be considered armed and dangerous, do not attempt to apprehend Deleon yourself, contact law enforcement," said the Texas Rangers. "This investigation is an open investigation and no further information is available."

